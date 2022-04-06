Koffee comes bearing gift

Gifted, the debut album by reggae artiste Koffee, couldn't budge Bob Marley and the Wailers' Legend from the top spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Koffee sold 3,500 in equivalent album units (sales and streaming) to settle for a number two debut. Of that number, 700 were in pure album sales.

Koffee is the second Jamaican female artiste to hit the top 10 since the start of the year. Four weeks ago, Alpha by Shenseea also entered at number two.

Interestingly, Koffee's EP Rapture, which topped the chart in 2019, sold more than 400 copies in its first week of release. At the time, streaming wasn't a part of the chart's compilation process.

Released by Promised Land Recordings/RCA Records, Gifted also opened at 11 on Bil lboard's Heatseekers Albums chart.

Jewish reggae artiste Matisyahu returns to the Billboard reggae chart for the first time in more than 10 years. His self-titled, 13-track set, which was released March 25 via Fallen Sparks Records, enters the chart at 10.

This is Matisyahu's 12th entry. He has to date scored seven number one titles, with Live at Stubb's and Youth certified gold in the United States.

Elsewhere on the chart, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy dips to three, while Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection slips to four. Sheneea's Alpha is down to five, Greatest Hits by UB40 backtracks to six, while World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are seven and eight, respectively.

Sean Paul's Mad Love: The Prequel remains at nine.

Shenseea continues her upward climb on various R&B charts with R U That featuring rapper 21 Savage. The song is steady at 28 on Billboard's Rhythmic Top 40 while snaking from 27 to 25 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, the song inches up from 33 to 32, while stepping up from 22 to 20 on Rap Airplay.

On Billboard's Global Excluding US 200 chart, Cheap Thrills by Sia and Sean Paul improves from 166 to 162, while No Lie by Sean Paul featuring Dua Lipa dips 123 to 130.

On regional charts, Ed Robinson's All Night Long takes over the number one spot on the South Florida Reggae chart.

On the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Top 30 Music chart, Mommy by Burning Spear spends another week in the number one position.