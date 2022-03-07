Koffee unveils Gifted

ON her first album, Gifted, Koffee says she has grown musically since her 2019 EP Rapture. It is slated to be released on March 25 via Sony Music UK/RCA Records.

“I have loosened up a bit and I think I am expressing myself a little bit more freely and I'm also getting a little bit more personal,” Koffee said on Saturday.

The Grammy-winning artiste spoke to the Jamaica Observer at her listening party which was held at Craighton Estate in Irish Town, St Andrew. She also gave specially invited guests and media a serving of the 10-song album with a spirited performance.

“I feel like a lot of passion went into creating this album. Myself and my band, we did some serious work to make it as natural as possible and also as inspiring as possible,” she said.

Gifted features the track Shine, which is an ode to her mother. While performing the song, Koffee got emotional.

“The highlight for me tonight was the most vulnerable moment for me while performing. I got emotional singing the song [ Shine] that refers to my mom. That's the first I've ever had a moment like that on stage,” she shared.

Koffee disclosed that the album's title is a reminder to people that they are gifted.

“The title is a reminder to myself and the listeners that we are all gifted. The title track, the message of it is that we have life and we're blessed and we have a lot to be thankful for,” she said.

Gifted, a blend of reggae, dancehall and Afrobeats, is the follow-up to Rapture which made Koffee the first woman to win the Best Reggae Album Grammy.

It features production from British producer Jae5 ( Pull Up), Dane Ray ( Lockdown) and iotosh ( West Indies).

Other tracks on the project include the title, Defend, Lonely, Run Away and Where I'm From.

Dane Ray attended the listening session.

“Tonight was a great event. Her song selection was on point and the crowd received her performance well. I think this album is another Grammy-winning project,” he said.

Singer Sevana, who came out to support Koffee, was also impressed.

“Her energy is so sincere. Tonight, her performance was just perfect. This was a great opportunity to come together and support a fellow artiste. For me, the highlight was the dance party towards the end, where everybody was taking selfies and enjoying themselves,” said Sevana.

Singer Naomi Cowan agreed.

“It was a joy to watch Koffee and her musicians. Each musician was holding their own lane. More than anything, it was just the overall energy of the whole night. It was just humble and pure,” said Cowan.

Fusion recording artiste Tessellated said, “The performance was amazing and the band was tight. The songs were clean, crazy and super emotional. It was just a pleasure being here for the music and being around so many artistes and creatives,” he said.

Among the invitees were former beauty queen Yendi Phillips, social media sensation Rushane “Rush Cam” Campbell, veteran music producer Donovan Germain, entertainer Zac Jone$, and music executive and publicist Odessa Chambers.

To promote Gifted, Koffee will do several shows in the United Kingdom before heading to the United States for a tour which kicks off in Seattle on April 11. The tour is scheduled to wrap on May 27 in Bakersfield, California.