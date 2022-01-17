Konshens talks Jungle Justice

In countries like Jamaica, where lawlessness is the order of the day, jungle justice is a sensitive issue. Konshens takes no sides on his song of the same name.

Released in December, Jungle Justice is produced by Troyton Music.

The deejay told the Jamaica Observer that he empathises with those who argue for and against street law.

“I think the idea of jungle justice is kind of extreme because it opens up the possibility of people being wrongfully punished, but in some cases, where the evidence is overwhelmingly clear, then I fully agree a clear message needs to be sent so the next man will think twice before even entertaining certain thoughts,” he reasoned.

Konshens added that Jungle Justice was not inspired by a particular incident. However, he is concerned about the high level of unsolved crimes in Jamaica, which forces frustrated citizens at times to take the law into their hands.

The matter of street justice was brought into the national spotlight when People's National Party (PNP) Senator Lambert Brown said he was prepared to personally take on anyone who violated his family.

His statement, made in the Senate, was roundly rebuked by civil society. PNP leader Mark Golding disagreed with Brown on the matter.

Jungle Justice is Konshens' first single for 2022. He is hoping to improve on last year which he rates as solid.

“2021 was a challenge for me, like everyone else. Many highs that I'm thankful for just the same – platinum records, album release, massive shows, and self-reflection and growth. I'm looking forward do amplifying all that in 2022,” he said.

— Howard Campbell