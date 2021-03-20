Krazy Don wants a Better Tomorrow

EMERGING deejay Krazy Don believes that his music has the ability to make the world a better place. That's the thinking behind his 10-track EP titled Better Tomorrow.

“ Better Tomorrow was inspired by what is going on in the world with the [coronavirus] pandemic. There is a lot of negative things going on in the world and I would like to help change it,” the up-and-coming deejay told the Jamaica Observer.

Globally, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 2.7 million lives. Jamaica has recorded more than 500 deaths with close to 34,000 people testing positive.

Released on February 12 , Better Tomorrow is available on Spotify, Amazon, Deezer and several other platforms.

“On the EP I am addressing issues such as high school fees and the coronavirus, as well as there are other songs on the EP such as I Will Rise, which is based on some youths that sit on the side of the road and waste their time while trying to hold down other progressive youth – and this song is for the youths that want to do better despite what others might say,” he said.

Born in St James, Krazy Don (given name: Donnavon Morgan) began doing music in 2015. He placed in the top five of the 2017 edition of the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall competition.

“I've stumbled but never fall and now I am signed to Love Rock Entertainment, plus I have a lot of projects ongoing and I'm looking forward to working with some of the best in the industry,” he explained.

Krazy Don's other songs include Flip Cash, Not Giving Up, Prevail, and RIP Poor Life.