Krishane to break emerging talent

LONDON-BASED singer Krishane Levy is currently in Jamaica working on several projects while promoting his latest song, One Time. His most ambitious project is Kroyalty Production, a new music company aimed at exposing up-and-coming talent.

“I'm currently here laying down the foundation for Kroyalty Production, my new music company. I look at it as an investment into my country. I will be working on collaborating with artistes of all calibre as well as educating the new wave of artistes about the business side of music. That way, Jamaica's current structure for the music ecosystem can be improved,” Levy told Jamaica Observer.

The first project from Kroyalty Production is the Ketch Mi If Yuh Can rhythm. The beat is a co-production with his cousin Richard Levy.

“It will be on the road later on, with some dope artistes featured on it. Look out for that one soon,” said the singer.

Krishane Levy built an enviable track record in British music circles as a songwriter and recording artiste.

He has written or co-written hit songs including No Letting Go by British rapper Tinie Tempah featuring Jess Glynne (number one on the UK chart); Mamacita featuring Wizkid (45 in the UK and 71 in Ireland); I Think I Love It by Romanian singer Alexandra Stan (38 in Romania); and Lock my Lips by Romanian singer Karmen.

Levy's collaboration Drunk and Incapable featuring singer Melissa Steel peaked at 27 on the British pop chart in 2014. Inconsiderate featuring Patoranking hit number one on the UK Reggae iTunes Top 100 chart.

He said he has grown musically over the past few years.

“Musically, the journey has been a marathon, one that has cemented a better, firm and confident Krishane, especially when it comes to understanding how the music business works. That is one investment I am super grateful for, especially when it comes to gaining the creative freedom to express myself. Now, more than ever, I'm focused on what I'm working on currently and upcoming,” he said.

His latest single, One Time was released late last year via 1 2 One Entertainment and produced by two-time Grammy-nominated producer WoaH Beast, co-written by Lei Jennings, and mixed by OG Wez Clarke.

“ One Time was inspired by the idea a one-night stand. The topic was discussed in the studio with WoaH Beast and Lei Jennings. The crazy thing was, I flew back into London the night before, exhausted ,and remembered that I had arranged a studio session with Woazh for the next day. At the studio he played me the instrumental, in its early stage at the time, so I went in and freestyled melodies all over it for a minute. We both were exploring our view points on the topic of having a one-night stand as well as sharing our personal encounters on it. I then introduced Lei into the song creation process to add his input to the track, as I knew it needed to get another writer's touch to set it apart from mine. This song is personal for me because it showcases the mature side of Krishane, transitioning from the innocent, sweet boy that the original fans know into a transformed, edgy persona,” said Levy.

Levy is encouraged by the reception to the song.

“It was number one on the Music Week Chart in the UK for two weeks — that's on a soft release campaign. I've been seeing people showing genuine love towards it, however, myself and the team agreed that the track should be introduced to the Jamaican airwaves,” he said.

Born St Aubyn Antonio Levy, Krishane is son of legendary singer Barrington Levy. After graduating from Knox College in 2011 the Manchester-bred singer migrated to the United Kingdom. He later studied at the City of Westminster College in London where he pursued construction technology.