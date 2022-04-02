Krueshef feels the vibes

Olympian-turned-reggae artiste Krueshef is excited about the release of Vibes.

“The inspiration behind Vibes was to uplift the women and empower them to continue to be queens and empresses and the men to respect women and feel vibes before connecting with a woman. Also, the song will help to bring awareness to people dying from doing crazy dancehall dancing,” said Krueshef, whose real name is Clarence Joseph.

The song was released on all digital download platforms on March 11 on the Konahim Records label. A video, shot by Miami Film Kings,will also be released later this month.

He is currently promoting his six-track We Rise Up EP, released in October 2020.

Krueshef – born in St Croix –competed in the middleweight division, scoring four wins as a professional, including two KOs, and was also a member of the US Olympic boxing team in 2004. As an amateur, he won New York City and Colorado State Golden Gloves contests, and was a national champion in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was undefeated as a professional, however, he quit boxing in 2019 because of medical reasons.

“My musical styling and network have evolved over time. In the US, I used to rap over hip hop beats because I couldn't get authentic dancehall beats. But in 2015, when I got serious about music, so I decided to focus on dancehall and reggae because that's what I love...I grew up listening to Beenie, Bounty and Merciless,” he said.

He hopes to elevate the minds of youth through his music.

“I have a desire to spread knowledge to the youth, it's all about originality and pushing my art to the highest level,” he said.