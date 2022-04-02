Krueshef feels the vibes

Krueshef feels the vibesSaturday, April 02, 2022
|
Olympian-turned-reggae artiste Krueshef is excited about the release of Vibes.
“The inspiration behind Vibes was to uplift the women and empower them to continue to be queens and empresses and the men to respect women and feel vibes before connecting with a woman. Also, the song will help to bring awareness to people dying from doing crazy dancehall dancing,” said Krueshef, whose real name is Clarence Joseph.
The song was released on all digital download platforms on March 11 on the Konahim Records label. A video, shot by Miami Film Kings,will also be released later this month.
He is currently promoting his six-track We Rise Up EP, released in October 2020.
Krueshef – born in St Croix –competed in the middleweight division, scoring four wins as a professional, including two KOs, and was also a member of the US Olympic boxing team in 2004. As an amateur, he won New York City and Colorado State Golden Gloves contests, and was a national champion in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was undefeated as a professional, however, he quit boxing in 2019 because of medical reasons.
“My musical styling and network have evolved over time. In the US, I used to rap over hip hop beats because I couldn't get authentic dancehall beats. But in 2015, when I got serious about music, so I decided to focus on dancehall and reggae because that's what I love...I grew up listening to Beenie, Bounty and Merciless,” he said.
He hopes to elevate the minds of youth through his music.
“I have a desire to spread knowledge to the youth, it's all about originality and pushing my art to the highest level,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy