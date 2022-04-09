Krysie hopes to change game

Krysie hopes to change gameSaturday, April 09, 2022
ALTHOUGH up-and-coming singjay Krysie still has a way to go before getting her big break, she is pleased with the recognition her music has been getting.
“I'm so pleased to know that I'm able to create, that I'm able to start from nothing, and in a split second I'm internationally and locally known. I am a little hard on myself because I'm always thinking about the next wild move, the next level as to where I want to get to. There's no days off for an artiste like me because I'm truly using my craft, and not my body, to build a name for myself. I'm sure once I'm heard and my creations are being acknowledged, what I look like or whatever drama would just be the icing to the cake,” she told the Jamaica Observer.
The entertainer, whose given name is Crystal Robinson, is promoting her latest track, Change. It was released on February 25 on the Digital One imprint.
“The track Change is about me expressing how much I think love means for moments and once those moments are gone, that's when the emotions and love are finished,” the Clan Carthy High School past student explained.
Krysie further said fans have been introduced to a new side of her with the track.
“My ultimate hope for Change is to open that reggae space for me as an artiste. I'm known as Topclassboss aka BadgyaKrysie. I want my fans to know how versatile I am. Many times people would say 'I can't wait to hear you on a reggae track, I know you would kill it.' I want to make sure I'm giving my best to my fans because they're the ones, of course, who gives me drive in this industry,” she added.
— Kediesha Perry
