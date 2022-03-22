KSAMC braces for party permit rush

David Wright, local economic development officer at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), said the entity is in preparation mode to handle an expected increase in party permit applications this week. This comes after the reopening of the entertainment sector last Friday.

“We are expecting a high volume of applications. The staff will be effective and efficient in handling high volumes of applications,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

During his contribution to the 2022/2023 Budget Debate in Parliament last Thursday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that, effective March 18, Jamaica's entertainment industry would be fully reopened. He also said that, for the following six months, permit fees will see a 50 per cent reduction.

Holness further said the Development Bank of Jamaica will allot a total of $500 million as start-up grant loans for vendors who contribute to the entertainment industry, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.

Vendors are eligible for up to $750,000, while business owners can get up to $5 million.

Incidentally, Wright said the KSAMC only received one application on Friday.

He further outlined the necessary steps to be taken by promoters of small-scale, and large-scale events, respectively.

For small events, promoters are required to provide the following:

1. Completed application form;

2. Permission letter from Jamaica Constabulary Force;

3. ID;

4. TRN;

5. Proposed picture for venue;

6. Size of venue;

7. Capacity of venue (venues should operate using only 70 per cent of their capacity); and,

8. COVID-19 protocols that will be put into place for the event.

On the other hand, promoters of large events are required to present the following:

1. Completed application form;

2. Permission letter from Public Health;

3. Permission letter from the Jamaica Constabulary Force;

4. Permission letter from Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management;

5. Permission letter from the Fire Brigade;

6. COVID-19 protocols that will be put into place for the event;

7. ID;

8. TRN;

9. Size of venue;

10. Layout of venue; and,

11. Capacity of venue.

Meanwhile, Winston “Wee Pow” Powell , owner of Stone Love Sound system, said he held a grand event on Saturday, but he's making all provisions to make applications for permits moving forward.

“It was smashing! All now people leff yah. We just ride with the wind with that one [it was spontaneous, but] we are here to abide by the law, so we will be applying for permits,” he told the Observer on Monday afternoon.

Powell further said, with the influx in events being held, he expects that his parties, including the popular Weddy Weddy Wednesday dance session, will take some time to return to its former numbers.

“The crowd might share because so many parties are happening now. We [are] just continuing to do the good things in the right way. We have protocols in place because COVID nuh gone nowhere,” he added.

Principal of Uptown Mondays Whitfield “Whitty” Henry shared similar sentiments.

“We have to work with the police so we have to get our permits and mek sure everything sort out,” he told the Observer.