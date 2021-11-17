Kuanna is a Royal Queen

Reggae artiste Kuanna is generating buzz in music circles with her new single Royal Queen on the Roku rhythm.

Released last week on all digital download platforms, the single is cementing her as one to watch in reggae music. Mineral Boss Records Chief Executive Officer Tawanna Jones reached out to Kuanna to record the single.

“She reached out to me after the viral success of my previous song. So this single was originally called Viral Queen, but then Spragga Benz heard it and said: 'Why not shift the viral to royal?' And that's how the song became Royal Queen. The song is a great follow-up and I am getting a great vibration from the public with it,” the artiste, who was formerly known as Sista Quanna, said.

Given the buzz, Kuanna said that she is planning to shoot visuals to help promote the project which she believes is a great follow-up to her viral hit, Pedophile Warning.

“People are saying it is a great follow-up so we definitely need a video. The fans want to hear more from Kuanna, and that is why I have been doing a number of singles which will be part of my EP which will be released in 2022,” she said.

Kuanna first grabbed the national spotlight with Pedophile Warning where she suggested that corporal punishment and humiliation should be meted out to guilty perpetrators.

The artiste, whose given name is Sharnett Shereta Eccleston, grew up in Trelawny in the small community of Deeside. She was raised in the revivalism church, never straying from her African roots.