Kuanna issues warning

Kuanna issues warningSaturday, July 17, 2021
Pedophile Warning is the latest song by singer Kuanna. According to her, it is hitting out at child molestation.
“I have no fear,” said Kuanna, who was formerly known as Sista Quanna. “The molestation of a child is one of the most detestable of human behaviours and we need to stamp out this practice and find and isolate these predators from our society.”
Produced by SoulAJoy Entertainment and Peagodon Records, Pedophile Warning is getting attention and support on mainstream platforms.
She recently got a huge buzz when a freestyle performance of the song debuted on IG, and was shared by many notables in the industry such as Chronixx, Spragga Benz and legendary hip-hop producer Pete Rock.
“Let this be a warning to all those who seek to abuse children,” said Kuanna.
Born Sharnett Shereta Eccleston, she grew up in Trelawny in the small community of Deeside. She was raised in the Poco Revival church, never straying from her African roots.
Kuanna lauded the support she got over the years from many artistes such as Turbulence, Half Pint, producers Patrick Roach and Milo Brown Seaton, choreographer Orville Xpressions, and Adena Myrie, sister of Buju Banton.
