Kvsh wants safer roadways

Portmore - based producer Kvsh (pronounced Kush) is calling on the Government to immediately start the de-bushing of roadways islandwide.

“I am seriously calling on Government to help us. We are in danger of losing our lives. Some roads have virtually become single-lane thoroughfare due to massive overgrown bushes which stretches across the roadways. As to pedestrians, including seniors, only God alone is keeping them alive; there is no longer side-walks for them to traverse,” he said.

“We should not have to block roads to get redress. We have elected members of parliament and councillors to take care of our affairs at local government level. I suggest that the Government address our roadways in a more efficient way. This, by allocating more funds for keeping our roadways more accessible to motorists and pedestrians,” he continued.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness had announced the allocation of $16 million to each member of parliament (MP) for clean-up work for the Christmas. Four million of that sum is allocated to do bushing; drain cleaning was allocated $2 million of which $1 million could be used for garbage collection, if the MP so desires. Three million dollars is to be used for waste collection with no possibility for the sum to be used otherwise. Holness said this money must be spent by no later than the end of January.

Kvsh is promoting Choppa Walk by Hink featuring Shemdread. The song is co-produced by Duss Records/G Slixx Production.

“These are two artistes whom I have known for a long time. Shemdread is from Lauriston in Spanish Town, while G Slixx is from Antigua,” he said.

Choppa Walk was released March 2021 and has more than 1,000,000 views on YouTube.

Kvsh (given name Ronardo Keith) grew up in the Sunshine City of Portmore. He attended Haile Selassie High School.

“I could not escape music. My grandmother, Claudette Keith, whom I was living with, usually play hits by Sanchez and Papa San before I became attached to the lyrics of Beenie Man and Bounty Killer. I was also introduced to the sacred offerings of gospel artistes like The Grace Thrillers,” he said.

By age 17 Kvsh was visiting Paradon Studio located off Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

“I certainly learned a lot about recording, beats and the importance of harmonising. Today, I can safely say I am able to recognise when an artiste is off-key and that may have to be corrected by voice training,” he said.

He is currently working with emerging artistes, including Rayjay Outlaw and Villa Flames.