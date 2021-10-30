Kyng Dhee reigns in the friend zone

Up-and-coming singjay Kyng Dhee is encouraging fellow emerging acts to experiment with other genres after the release of one of his 'trap dancehall' single FriendZone.

“The younger youths are the ones that are always taking music to the next direction. Music changes all the time, so why not explore and elevate it?” he said.

Produced by his own KandM Records, the track was officially released on September 13.

Trap dancehall is the combination of dancehall and hip-hop. Dancehall deejay Baker Steez, who now resides in Florida, was the first act to introduce the genre.

Kyng Dhee (given name: Shavar Allen) hails from Prospect, St Thomas.

He says his ability to deliver memorable performances makes him a cut above the rest.

“I do believe I have a great stage presence. Whenever I am on stage I put my all in that performance and take it to the next level so that my fans can definitely share that experience with me,” he said.

His previous releases include Stop Watch, Lowe Mi, Weh Dem Ago Do Now, and Life So Great.

“My music overall has been an inspiration to other upcoming artistes and musicians who see me as an independent singer, songwriter, and producer,” he expressed.

“My music is creative because I mixed it with a reality and meditative energy. I want people to think about life, love, and relationships with each other in a positive way. Music is the ultimate expression of one's feelings and thoughts. It frees up your mind and uplifts you in a positive manner,” the singjay continued.

He believes FriendZone will push his career further.

“I see FriendZone propelling me to an international audience, widen or enlarging my fan base and set the stage for the next step in my music career,” he told the Jamaica Observer.