LA Lewis makes case for court overhaul

EMBATTLED entertainment personality LA Lewis is calling for the modernisation of Jamaica's court system.

According to Lewis, he is unsure of his next court date as his session in the St Catherine Parish Court in Spanish Town on September 7 was put off as it fell on a No-Movement Day.

“The court system has to step up, 'cause if somebody missed dem court appearance, like me, the court suppose to have dem phone number and the court suppose follow-up and call dem or e-mail dem 'cause that's modern technology,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“The Government dem had a lockdown, which wi observe. So I think it is only right for the court to call the people dem or try to get the word to the people dem, or try to find di people dem. The people dem cannot set a court date for themselves. It is really an inconvenience; mi haffi run up and down fi find the new court date,” he continued.

In October 2020 LA Lewis was charged for protesting against the wearing of masks. He had failed to honour two court appearances and, subsequently, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was arrested on June 27 in the old capital after failing to appear in court for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA). He appeared before the judge the following day. He was granted bail in the sum of $30,000 and has maintained his innocence.

He insists he would not be seeking legal representation as he knows his constitutional rights.

The regulations of the DRMA and No-Movement Days are part of the Government's arsenal in its fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

LA Lewis (given name Horace Lewis) is one of several entertainment personalities who have landed in court for operating contrary to the DRMA.

In August 2020 social media influencer/artiste Amari was fined $20,000 in the St James Parish Court for breaches; roots play actor Garfield “Bad Boy Trevor” Reid was slapped with a $150,000 tab in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree in April; while Beenie Man paid a similar amount in the St Elizabeth Parish Court in May.