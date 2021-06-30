LA Lewis prepares to mount defence in court

EMBATTLED entertainment personality LA Lewis is scheduled to return to the St Catherine Parish Court in Spanish Town on September 7, after being granted a $30,000 bail in the judicature on Monday.

Lewis, whose given name is Horace Lewis, was arrested in the old capital on Sunday after failing to appear in court for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA). He has, however, maintained his innocence.

“I'm innocent of everything, I'm in not in any conflict with the law. Big up the police and judge. I'm here to uphold the law and the constitution,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

According to Lewis, he would not be seeking legal representation.

“I do not need a lawyer. I'll represent myself as a I know my constitutional rights,” he said.

The Disaster Risk Management Act is one of the Government's tools in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

In October 2020 Lewis was charged for protesting against the wearing of masks. He had failed to honour two court appearances and subsequently a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

LA Lewis is one of several entertainment personalities who have landed in court for operating contrary to the Disaster Risk Management Act. In August 2020 social media influencer/artiste Amari was fined $20,000 in the St James Parish Court for breaches; roots play actor Garfield “Bad Boy Trevor” Reid was slapped with a $150,000 tab in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree in April; while Beenie Man paid a similar amount in the St Elizabeth Parish Court in May.