Lady G keeps them educated

KNOWN for dancehall standards like Nuff Respect , Lady G takes on a new sound with No Mis-Education , a take on Pink Floyd's classic Another Brick in The Wall Pt 2 . The veteran deejay's version features her daughter Malii.

The rock-flavoured No Mis-Education is scheduled for release in early May on Indie Rootz Records out of Montreal, Canada. Garnett “Bobby” Pottinger, a Jamaican, produced it and played all instruments while Canadian Brian Kotler is the song's executive producer.

Kotler, who is a big Pink Floyd fan, suggested Lady G put her spin on 'Another Brick', a massive hit for Pink Floyd in 1979. She agreed and drafted Malii (whose father is Barrington Levy) to make her debut on the project.

“For this song, we had to make it different than the original because you can't outplay someone else's song. The message is still there and Lady G added some of her masterful lyrics to that and did the original justice,” Kotler told the Jamaica Observer.

Roger Waters, Pink Floyd's bassist and lead vocalist, wrote Another Brick in The Wall Pt 2 which is from the band's massively successful album, The Wall. The song, which took shots at aspects of the British education system, was an international hit and remains a show-stopper for the British band.

Lady G and Malii also show their displeasure with elements of contemporary school curriculum on No Mis-Education.

Kotler and Pottinger launched Indie Rootz Records six years ago. No Mis-Education is their latest production with Lady G whose breakthrough song was 1988's Nuff Respect; their first project was the EP Smile released in 2015.

The independent label has also produced songs by Mikey General, Jimmy Riley, Luciano, Patra and Turbulence. At one stage, Jamaican-born acts Jay Harmony and Takiecy-T, and Alicia Anderson, whose parents are Jamaican, were signed to Indie Rootz Records.