Lahjihkal hails the team

Lahjihkal hails the teamSaturday, August 07, 2021
|
Yesterday, Jamaicans forgot their collectively woes celebrated the victory in the women's 4x100m relay in Tokyo, Japan. A week earlier, the celebration was for the historic first, second, and third-place in the women's 100-metres final. Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson were 1,2,3, respectively.
Among those celebrating was deejay Lahjihkal, who, over the past two years, have been promoting To The Team, which he describes as a “song for all seasons”.
“When I wrote this song, I was thinking mainly of our athletes who over the years, have helped to make this little country with less than four million people a superpower in athletics,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
“Just for a moment, think of our own Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake, Nesta Carter and Michael Frater creating a new world record of 36.85 secs in the 4x100 men's relay finals in the London 2012 Olympics, or Usain Bolt's three world records — 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100 mens relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.”
To The Team is produced by G3K records and released October 2018. It is among a 19-track compilation Miungu Ya Muziki, produced by US-based Michael “Beatbopper” Hudgins.
Lahjihkal, born Romario Gayle, is from Jamaica's old capital of Spanish Town. He attended Spanish Town Primary and Jose Marti Technical High school.
He was touted to be a star athlete, having won several gold and silver medals at the all-island primary school championships but switch to music.
Lahjihkal first song, Go Hard, was released 2013 and was in recognition of Usain Bolt's triple gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics. His other songs include Be Like This (2020), Weh Di Money Deh, Ah Bwoy, and Brighter Day, all in 2021.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy