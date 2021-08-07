Lahjihkal hails the team

Yesterday, Jamaicans forgot their collectively woes celebrated the victory in the women's 4x100m relay in Tokyo, Japan. A week earlier, the celebration was for the historic first, second, and third-place in the women's 100-metres final. Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson were 1,2,3, respectively.

Among those celebrating was deejay Lahjihkal, who, over the past two years, have been promoting To The Team, which he describes as a “song for all seasons”.

“When I wrote this song, I was thinking mainly of our athletes who over the years, have helped to make this little country with less than four million people a superpower in athletics,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Just for a moment, think of our own Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake, Nesta Carter and Michael Frater creating a new world record of 36.85 secs in the 4x100 men's relay finals in the London 2012 Olympics, or Usain Bolt's three world records — 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100 mens relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.”

To The Team is produced by G3K records and released October 2018. It is among a 19-track compilation Miungu Ya Muziki, produced by US-based Michael “Beatbopper” Hudgins.

Lahjihkal, born Romario Gayle, is from Jamaica's old capital of Spanish Town. He attended Spanish Town Primary and Jose Marti Technical High school.

He was touted to be a star athlete, having won several gold and silver medals at the all-island primary school championships but switch to music.

Lahjihkal first song, Go Hard, was released 2013 and was in recognition of Usain Bolt's triple gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics. His other songs include Be Like This (2020), Weh Di Money Deh, Ah Bwoy, and Brighter Day, all in 2021.