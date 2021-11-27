Lahjihkal's love makes charts

Dancehall deejay Lahjihkal, whose song To The Team was featured on the 19-track international Miungu Ya Muziki album which topped the charts in eight countries, is celebrating another milestone in his music career.

The deejay's latest song, Need My Love, debuted at nine on the US iTunes International chart and 39 on Amazon International chart earlier this week.

Lahjihkal, who hails from Spanish Town in St Catherine, is pleased with the song's appeal.

“Well, for any young artiste, this would be something to feel good about, so definitely I am happy. But, despite my talent, I could not have done this without record producer Swain Johnson, owner of G3K Music, who saw this talent in me. Then, there is Michael 'Beatbopper' Hudgins another producer based in US, who put in the final icing on this Christmas offering. This is a song to make people dance, so I am hoping fans in the US will give me the support to push it to number one,” he said.

The deejay, a graduate of Jose Marti Technical High School in Spanish Town, said the song would have been featured on several carnival-related events had it not been for COVID-19.

“I was booked for a number of shows, including Downtown Carnival, which had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus which surfaced in Jamaica, March 2020. This was a great disappointment because I would have receive a lot of publicity... Right now, I am concentrating on writing some great songs,” he said.

Lahjihkal (given name Romario Gayle) recorded his first song, To the Team, in 2018 in tribute to the outstanding performance of the Jamaican team to the Rio Olympics in Brazil in 2016. The team copped 11 medals —six golds, three silver and two bronze.

His other songs include Ah Bwoy, Be Like This, and Weh Di Money Deh, all on the G3K imprint.