Lambsbread shows love

Hawaiian-based reggae group The Lambsbread is pleased with the reception to their sixth album titled Show Love.

“We are getting a great response with the music. The new album just debuted at number five on the top-selling reggae albums on iTunes [in the] US. In Hawaii, we are a staple on the radio, and we have headlined major festivals and shows across the country,” Kaya Lambsbread, lead singer and group founder, told the Jamaica Observer.

The 12-track project was released on December 3. It features collaborations with international Grammy Award-winning recording artiste Mykal Rose (formerly of Black Uhuru), as well as reggae acts Anthony B and Richie Spice.

Show Love was co-produced by Brodahood Records (France), Sick Donkey Records (WestCoast Bluejay), Jubba White (Jamaica), Christopher Meredith, Jacovia Cuningham, Aime' Bugingo, and Lambread's Jacob Selassie and Samuel Levi.

The project took two years to be completed. According to Kaya Lambsbread, this was to ensure that all the details were right.

“The album is the culmination of two years of writing and recording from the Lambsbread family, deciding to shift our energy towards the recording studio after all touring halted at the beginning of 2020. Just like everyone else worldwide, we had felt the impact of the things going on and wanted to express the feelings of the people through music. We also had the goal of recording the best music we had ever created, so we put a lot of time and energy into making sure everything on the album was finely crafted to present people with a full sonic experience when listening to this album,” he explained.

Kaya Lambsbread added that he and the other members of the group — which comprises his wife Nadia, as well as their sons Samuel Levi and Jacob Selassie, who play drums and keyboards, respectively; guitarist Jesus “Chewy” Gallegos; and bass player Chris Meredith — have a strong connection to the genre.

“We decided to do reggae music because the inspiration to write has been to spread consciousness and upliftment. Reggae music has always been the message music, and the music can spread new ideas and knowledge to people. It is a music you feel, and we have been feeling the vibration of reggae music for a long time,” he said.

Formed in 2003, The Lambsbread is known for other songs such as Pass Me The Fire and Nah Stop Chant. They have also collaborated with Sizzla Kalonji, Morgan Heritage, Perfect Giddimani, Fantan Mojah, Prezident Brown and Lutan Fyah.