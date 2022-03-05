Lanae 'Whines' to 11 million views

FUSION dancehall artiste Lanae is beaming with pride since the video for Whine hit an impressive figure of 11 million views on YouTube since its release.

“I feel extremely grateful for the recognition the video is getting. I was happy when it hit 100k so imagine how I feel now at 11 million! And this is just the beginning,” said Lanae.

She is now turning her attention towards her latest song Nothing fi Show, produced by Snowcone, which will be released this month.

“I'm super excited for this one — straight dancehall vibes with an amazing video by WilmotFilms! You know how Lanae does it!” she said.

Lanae is booked for shows in Guyana and in St Maarten.

“The show in St Maarten will also have a live stream for persons who are interested in watching the show via the Internet,” she said.

Lanae, given name Lanae Gillette, hails from Green Pond, St James. A graduate of Montego Bay High School, she grew up in the tourist capital.

After leaving high school she tried her hand at modelling, doing several events at hotels in and around Montego Bay, and at entertainment events at Pier One. She placed in the top 14 in the Miss Universe Jamaica contest, winning the Miss Congenial sectional prize in 2014.

Lanae is currently reading for a management studies degree at The University of the West Indies, while fully focused on her music career.

She is known for tracks such as Destiny and Stay Dung Deh, a collaboration with Leftside.