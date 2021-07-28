Lanae stays ahead

BEAUTY queen-turned-artiste Lanae is celebrating the reception of her latest video, Stay Down Deh , featuring Leftside.

“We're going all out with this one! People love the Stay Dung Deh dance, and we're preparing to do a press run in the US to get the song added to the rotation at major radio stations along the east coast of the US,” she said.

Stay Down Deh was released six weeks ago on the Keep Left Records imprint. It has an accompanying video.

A graduate of the Montego Bay High School for Girls, Lanae (full name Lanae Gillette) grew up in Montego Bay, St James. After leaving high school she tried her hand at modelling, doing several events at hotels in and around Montego Bay, and at entertainment events at Pier One. In 2018, she won the regional Miss Universe Jamaica Northwest pageant while grabbing the Miss Congenial sectional prize.

Later that year, she also entered the Miss Jamaica Universe contest where she placed in the top 14, winning the Miss Congenial sectional prize once again.

She recorded her first song in the summer of 2018 after being approached by record producer Carlington Wilmot and US-based beatmaker Datboi Sanixx. She hasn't looked back since, dropping singles such as Hi School and Whine. Lanae is managed by Carlington Wilmot of Wilmot Films.