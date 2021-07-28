Lanae stays ahead

Lanae stays aheadWednesday, July 28, 2021
|
BEAUTY queen-turned-artiste Lanae is celebrating the reception of her latest video, Stay Down Deh , featuring Leftside.
“We're going all out with this one! People love the Stay Dung Deh dance, and we're preparing to do a press run in the US to get the song added to the rotation at major radio stations along the east coast of the US,” she said.
Stay Down Deh was released six weeks ago on the Keep Left Records imprint. It has an accompanying video.
A graduate of the Montego Bay High School for Girls, Lanae (full name Lanae Gillette) grew up in Montego Bay, St James. After leaving high school she tried her hand at modelling, doing several events at hotels in and around Montego Bay, and at entertainment events at Pier One. In 2018, she won the regional Miss Universe Jamaica Northwest pageant while grabbing the Miss Congenial sectional prize.
Later that year, she also entered the Miss Jamaica Universe contest where she placed in the top 14, winning the Miss Congenial sectional prize once again.
She recorded her first song in the summer of 2018 after being approached by record producer Carlington Wilmot and US-based beatmaker Datboi Sanixx. She hasn't looked back since, dropping singles such as Hi School and Whine. Lanae is managed by Carlington Wilmot of Wilmot Films.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy