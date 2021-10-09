LaroDon has musical designs

LaroDon has musical designsSaturday, October 09, 2021
|
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
|
Emerging Jamaican rapper LaroDon is looking to add a refreshing flavour to the Jamaican music scene.
“I'm a melting pot of several cultures as I lived in different environments and had a first-hand take on their music. I feel it gives me an edge as I merge the two cultures and sounds together as you can hear the different influences in my music,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
He is currently promoting his latest track, No Designer, which was released yesterday. It was produced by Noel Blackwood.
He also has a 10-track mixtape which will debut on October 22.
The tracks are titled Save My Soul; No Designer; First Day featuring Rude Jerms; Dem No Ready featuring John D The Villin and J Sensation; Pee Wee Kirkland featuring Baker Steez, Roadman Trap featuring Skillibeng, Sheesh, Badman Bounce, Insert Title and Outro.
LaroDon (given name Oral Gayle) is a past student of Kingston College and Wolmer's High School for Boys.
He says, in the next few years, he'll be the next big star out of Jamaica.
“I'll be established a a Jamaican rapper in five years' times and will truly bridge the gap and create a solid platform for Jamaican rappers and crossover artistes,” LaroDon said.
Hip hop music also known as rap is a genre of popular music developed in the United States by African Americans and Latino Americans in the Bronx borough of New York City in the 1970s. It consists of a stylised rhythmic music that commonly accompanies rapping, a rhythmic and rhyming speech that is chanted.
