Last Chapta cries for peace

UP-AND-COMING singjay Last Chapta hopes listeners will take a page out of his book in promoting peace. He is currently promoting his latest song Cemetery , released on July 2.

“I pray and hope that the message in the song resonates in a way where it can change and save lives because the song and its sentiments are straight from my heart. Mi singing about war. War that's affecting everybody. I wanted to get people's attention with the message, and I predict this to be the song to put the Last Chapta brand in a solid category in dancehall and reggae,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Cemetery is produced by Troyton Music and is available on all digital platforms.

Hailing from the volatile Cassava Piece community in Kingston, the singjay said the song is gaining traction.

“I must say it's a blessing to get such immense reactions to the song. Cemetery is already deemed a smash hit by the fans and the disc jockeys already rotating the song heavily on the radio stations… Gully side fans have been lauding Mavado for his supportive reaction to the song after he posted clippings of the lyric video on his Instagram, which also helped to propel the song. The whole place a say, 'We need more songs like this', 'Big, big song, yute', 'One more yute from the Gully side', so people really excited. Mi pastor seh the song is so relevant that it should be played at every funeral and nine night every time a yute lose him life to crime and violence. I felt that when he said that,” said Last Chapta (given name Christopher Ramsay).

Last Chapta says his distinctive sound and image makes him a unique addition to the music fraternity.

“From you hear a Chapta song, you can easily identify it. I think that's one of the things that makes all of the legendary icons stand out – they all have that unique sound. I'm the only emerging artiste sporting necktie and Polo shirt as part of my image, so it hard fi mix me up,” he said.

The artiste has several projects in the pipeline, including star-studded collaborations.

“I'm working on the album. It's a tight-lipped project with various producers; I'm super excited. I'm gearing up to release the official music video for my hit single Cemetery. We already shot the video and everything. I've started discussions to record more songs for Troyton Music. Sponge Music has a new project I'm featured on with the likes of Sizzla, Capleton and Luton Fyah, so that should give Last Chapta more recognition as being among the legends,” he added.

The Wolmers' Boys' School alumnus officially got involved in music in 2009. His other releases include Green Light featuring Scentriic, Hit Sound, Victory, Gully Walking, Last Night and Momentum.