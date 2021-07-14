Latoya HD gets her way

Much of the past decade has seen Latoya HD recording or touring the world with Toots and The Maytals. She also took time to work on her first album, a gospel offering titled Your Way .

Last Sunday, Your Way won Album of The Year at the annual Sterling Gospel Music Awards which was held virtually. The set is co-produced by Latoya HD and her husband, Sharlon Downer.

“I am extremely excited. Humbled by this honour. The album took a while to complete, telling the stories of various experiences and struggles, but standing firm in the Word and promises of God,” she told the Jamaica Observer. “I'm happy that the album is touching so many lives and connecting with people and their journeys.”

Latoya HD (real name Latoya Hall-Downer) has been recording music since her teens. A trained musician, she played piano on Your Way with Sharlon accompanying her on drums, Rhon Matthison (bass) and Joseph Nepaul (strings).

Its songs include the title, a mega-church-type power ballad; Nyabinghi-inspired God Alone, the soothing Miracle Worker and Survival which features Toots And The Maytals. There are also collaborations with Papa San and Wayne Marshall.

With influences ranging from Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson to The Grace Thrillers and Cece Winans, Kingston-born Latoya HD first worked with Toots just over 10 years ago. She appeared on his 2010 album, Flip And Twist, as well as Got to be Tough which won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album this year.

She recalls working with the legendary singer who died last September at age 77.

“It was an awesome experience. I got to see the world and learn so much — industry standards and best practices, the various cultures and the people,” said Latoya HD.

Summond by Levy's Heritage and Abba We Believe in You by Carey and Sharilyn Sayles were the other nominees for Album of The Year.