Lavisch joins fight WITH Epixode

Freedom Fighters is the upcoming single from singer Lavisch. It features award-winning Ghanian reggae/dancehall artiste Epixode. Slated for release on July 30, it will be included on Lavisch's EP Vision.

“To be honest, the beat inspired the concept of the song. The song is about celebrating blackness and all the fighters of our race like Marcus Garvey and Nelson Mandela, among others. Real black power type a ting,” Lavisch told the Jamaica Observer.

She shared how the collaboration with Epixode, who last month won the Artiste of the Year Award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, came about.

“We have been in contact him via Instagram recently and he said that he was listening to my music and he liked what he heard. We — my manager Luigi and I — we suggested to do a project. We sent over the track to Epixode and he sent back his vocals the following day. It was a simple as that and we are all pleased with the outcome of the track,” said Lavisch.

Freedom Fighters is produced by Luigi Society and Mosiah Music. The EP Vision will also include the radio hit Better Days, Nuh Reward, Amen (featuring Noah Powa), and Trust Nobody.

Among the producers who contributed to the EP are ZJ Chrome, Cymatic Audio, BHMG, KevStar Records, TifaTheQueen, Bridgeview Productions, Germaica Digital, and Dub Akom. Luigi Society is the executive producer.

Born Brittney Marshall, Lavisch is from the Waterhouse community in Kingston. It is also the home of the famed King Jammy's studio, which produced several hits and top acts through the years.

“Musically, I just want to touch the hearts and souls of millions of people. That's my ultimate dream and that's why I sing mostly soulful relatable music. I also can deejay but I mostly focus on my melodic side,” Lavisch shared.