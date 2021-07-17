Lavisch joins fight WITH Epixode

Lavisch joins fight WITH EpixodeSaturday, July 17, 2021
|
Freedom Fighters is the upcoming single from singer Lavisch. It features award-winning Ghanian reggae/dancehall artiste Epixode. Slated for release on July 30, it will be included on Lavisch's EP Vision.
“To be honest, the beat inspired the concept of the song. The song is about celebrating blackness and all the fighters of our race like Marcus Garvey and Nelson Mandela, among others. Real black power type a ting,” Lavisch told the Jamaica Observer.
She shared how the collaboration with Epixode, who last month won the Artiste of the Year Award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, came about.
“We have been in contact him via Instagram recently and he said that he was listening to my music and he liked what he heard. We — my manager Luigi and I — we suggested to do a project. We sent over the track to Epixode and he sent back his vocals the following day. It was a simple as that and we are all pleased with the outcome of the track,” said Lavisch.
Freedom Fighters is produced by Luigi Society and Mosiah Music. The EP Vision will also include the radio hit Better Days, Nuh Reward, Amen (featuring Noah Powa), and Trust Nobody.
Among the producers who contributed to the EP are ZJ Chrome, Cymatic Audio, BHMG, KevStar Records, TifaTheQueen, Bridgeview Productions, Germaica Digital, and Dub Akom. Luigi Society is the executive producer.
Born Brittney Marshall, Lavisch is from the Waterhouse community in Kingston. It is also the home of the famed King Jammy's studio, which produced several hits and top acts through the years.
“Musically, I just want to touch the hearts and souls of millions of people. That's my ultimate dream and that's why I sing mostly soulful relatable music. I also can deejay but I mostly focus on my melodic side,” Lavisch shared.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy