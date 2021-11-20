LawGiver gives Jah praises

LawGiver the Kingson is pleased with the public feedback from his latest video Jah Never Fail I Yet, which was released on his LawGiver The Kingson's YouTube channel on November 2.

“The response has been really great. The video has has racked up over 10k views since its release. The video has a cameo of well-known artiste Chi Chi Ching, who came out to give strength and support. Big up to everyone who made the shoot a success,” said Lawgiver the Kingson.

“The video was directed by videographer Shanecreative of Wikid Media, while stylist Shampagne, of SEORA Clothing, provided the wardrobe for the shoot,” he continued.

The video shoot was done in Islington, which is LawGiver The Kingson's home town. Additional scenes were shot in Joe River, and Roadside in St Mary, which is the home of Tacky Falls.

Jah Never Fail I Yet is the latest release from LawGiver's recent album The Kingson from Kingston.

In the meantime, Lawgiver remains encouraged by the support of local disc jockeys on IRIE and SunCity Radio for the project, which is a delightful mix of Afrobeats, AfroDancehall, and roots reggae. The project features seven tracks, all co-penned by Lawgiver The Kingson under his label, Imperishable Uprising, and features a list of musicians which reads like a who's who of Jamaican reggae music.

LawGiver The Kingson believes this EP will surely cement him as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Jamaica in recent years.