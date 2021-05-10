Lawyer awaits Mavado's son's trial transcript

PETER Champagnie, the attorney representing Dantay Brooks, son of Mavado, said he is awaiting the transcript of his client's trial and is confident that an appeal date will be set soon after its receipt.

“The registry of the Court of Appeal has already communicated to me in writing to confirm my representation of Mr Brooks for the appeal,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Given the much-improved rate in terms of timeline at which appeals are now being heard, it is my anticipation that as soon as the transcript from the trial is available a date will be given for the hearing of the matter,” the Queen's Counsel continued.

Brooks, 18, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on March 19. He will have to serve 22 years before he is eligible for parole.

He was sentenced to 15 years on the illegal possession of firearm charge and 15 years on the arson charge. All charges will be served concurrently.

Brooks's co-accused, Andre Hinds, was also sentenced to life imprisonment. He, however, will have to serve 17 years before he is eligible for parole. He was also sentenced to 15 years on the illegal possession of firearm charge and 15 years on the arson charge.

Brooks and Hinds were found guilty on January 27 of the 2018 murder of Lorenzo Thomas in the St Andrew community of Cassava Piece, illegal possession of firearm, and arson.

At the time of his arrest on this murder charge Brooks had been out on bail on another matter and had already served 18 months on a previous offence.