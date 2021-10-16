Lawyer uncertain about Abihail Myrie

Lawyer uncertain about Abihail MyrieSaturday, October 16, 2021
|
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
|
Ayisha Robb — attorney-at-law representing Abihail Myrie, daughter of Buju Banton — was yesterday still unable to confirm if her client had presented herself to the police for them to verify that she is not missing.
“I have no knowledge of her presenting herself to the police as yet,” she told the Jamaica Observer.
Robb added that she was in dialogue with Myrie a few hours prior, and she is still processing the happenings of the last few days.
“I'm just giving her some time, because as you can imagine, she is a bit shaken up by what happened. So, I'm just giving her some time, based on her legal instructions,” she said.
According to a Jamaica Constabulary Force release sent on Tuesday, “Abihail Myrie, 21 — of a West Meade, Belgrade Heights address — has been missing since Saturday, October 9. Reports are that Myrie, who was last seen at home, has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Myrie is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police or the nearest police station.”
Abihail and her sibling, Jahazeil Myrie, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to contradict the police report.
Abihail Myrie came to prominence in June 2020, when she was one of 13 people featured in a Vogue article about the #VogueChallenge, a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. Originating on TikTok, the challenge showcased the talents of black creators.
Myrie's three photos with her caption “because we're manifesting it”, created a stir.
She was later featured on ABC's Good Morning America.
Abihail Myrie is also sister to Jamaica Labour Party caretaker Jodian Myrie, and producer Markus Myrie.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy