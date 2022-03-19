Lazimba is on top in Germany

AFTER taking a leap of faith to relocate to Germany, dancehall artiste Lazimba says he has managed to build a fan base in that European country.

“Reggae and dancehall is quite popular in Germany. There are some cities where the scene is quite big, especially the dancehall scene, it's getting bigger and bigger at the moment. Germany also has the second-biggest reggae and dancehall festival in Europe. I'm always overwhelmed to see how many people come to my gigs and the reactions I get from my German audience. Although I'm still not a big-name artiste, the feedback I get is very positive and motivating to continue my journey,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Lazimba, whose given name is Leighton Brown, migrated to Germany 15 years ago. The entertainer — who hails from Sandy Park in Kingston 6 — is still promoting his December release titled On Top, which chronicles his journey from Kingston to cold Germany.

“My hope for the song is for it to make it as far as it can go, to reach and inspire people in similar situations while giving them good vibes and strength to continue chasing their paths and dreams. So far, I've gotten a lot of messages from people telling me how uplifting they find the song and that they really enjoy it, as it is a 'good vibes spreader' to them,” the singjay shared.

Although it wasn't easy to adjust, Lazimba says he now feels at home in Germany.

“The German and Jamaican culture are really different, so in the beginning I had to learn a lot. But I easily adapted to an situation or place as I'm feeling more like a world citizen with the world as my home,” he said.

His past releases include Reggae Music, She Makes Me High, Live To Love Ya, and Where The Party At.