Leba Hibbert to keep father's legacy alive

LEBA Hibbert, daughter of two-time Grammy Award winner Toots Hibbert, has vowed to keep her father's legacy alive.

“My father spent his life creating a rich musical legacy. He's respected worldwide as one of the greatest reggae singers and musicians of all times. I plan to do everything I can to keep his legacy alive. His family is committed to making sure his legacy will live on. We're currently working on several projects to honour my father's memory,” she said.

The singer, who is the second child for Fredrick “Toots” Hibbert and wife, Mrs Doreen Hibbert, is currently working on a yet-to-be-titled seven-track EP.

The EP is being co-produced by Sly and Robbie (Taxi Records) and General Lee (High Power Records).

“I'm working on a new EP; most of the songs have been recorded already. We only have one more song to record to complete the project. After that's done it will be ready for release. We haven't set a date as yet but it will be released soon,” said Hibbert.

She also disclosed that she plans to hit the road as soon as it's possible to tour again.

“It's a possibility that I will be touring very soon. My father was a masterful stage performer. I've learnt a lot by touring and performing with him as a background vocalist. He has left some big shoes to fill and I will try my best not to let him down. When I go on the road the fans should expect nothing but the best from me. I'll be singing songs from his vast catalogue of hits as well as songs from my catalogue,” she said.

Hibbert launched her career in the late 1980s as a member of the chart-topping duo 5446, which also comprised her sister Melanie Hibbert.

In 1989, the duo topped several charts worldwide with songs such as Ooh La La and Never Get To Heaven.

As a solo act she has recorded and released songs such as Natty Dread and Jamaica featuring Hawkeye.