Lee drops Di Reggae Riddim

Record producer Andre “Freddie Kruger” Lee says many children have suffered under the hands of cruel parents and caretakers. However, discipline is critical in the development of a child.

“I am no educator in the broad sense of the word, but what I do know is that sometimes children respond to a slap, while there are other group of children who respond just by a facial expression,” he said.

“Each parent should know the most effective way of dealing with their children, without abusing them,” he continued.

Recently, Prime Minister Andrew Holness asserted that there is a correlation with corporal punishment and the level of violence in society. He said his Government would be pushing for legislation to ban corporal punishment as a tool for raising children.

This comes with the news of the death of four-year-old Nashawn Brown, who was allegedly beaten to death by his stepfather in Willowdene, St Catherine.

“The death of anyone, adult or child, this way is unfortunate and preventable. It is truly sad,” he said.

Lee is promoting Di Reggae Riddim, released February 10, 2021, on the Drop Di Bass Entertainment imprint.

“I can tell you for sure that this project which includes some 12 tracks is getting good rotation. It features Harry Toddler's Dem Time Soon Cum, Sanchez's Called Me, Michael Rose's Help The Women, and Far Away, a collaboration featuring Wayne Wade and U Brown.

Born in Tower Isle, St Mary, Lee recalled as a teen leaving his home just to listen to sound systems playing in Retreat.

“These sounds would include King Jammys and Black Scorpio. My addiction led myself and a neighbouring friend making our own sound system called Freddie Kruger, a name which became my moniker. We would entertain the community, especially when our sound clashed with Silver Crown, a similar sound system,” he said.

The sound system is still around, but now called Drop Di Bass.

Lee produced his first project, Cardiac Arrest rhythm, in 2003. That project featured artistes including Red Rat, Spragga Benz, and Merciless.

He opened the doors to his Drop Di Bass Entertainment studio in 2004 and has not looked back since.