Legend continues its reign

EVEN though Legend was first released 37 years ago, the hits collection set by Bob Marley and the Wailers, it continues to outsell current albums.

Legend has been on the Billboard 200 Albums chart for 685 weeks, rising as far as number five. This week the multi-platinum selling set backtracks from 46 to 52.

On the Billboard R&B Albums chart, Legend slips from five to six, while falling five places from 24 to 29 on R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

On Top Album Sales, Legend dips from 23 to 33. It reigns for a 78th week at the top of the Reggae Albums chart.

On the reggae table, Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection inches up to number two, while In the Moment by Rebelution dips from two to three.

World on Fire by Stick Figure is firm at four, while Greatest Hits by UB40 at number five.

Set in Stone by Stick Figure holds at six, Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection and Dutty Rock are seven and eight, respectively.

Bob Marley's Exodus is nine and Count Me In by Rebelution re-enters at 10.

Over in Romania, Sweet Caroline by Chaka Demus and Freddie McGregor rises to number seven on the Radio Guerrilla Top 40.

Moving now to regional charts, Never Knew Love Till You by Audley Rollen is number one on the South Florida Reggae chart.

Go Down Deh by Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy continues to reign at the top of the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Music Top 30 chart.