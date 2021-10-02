Legends in Concert a hit

JAMAICAN promoter Cornel Levy is in high spirits as his latest promotion of Legends in Concert proved to be a hit with fans last Sunday.

Held at the Lithonia City Park in Lithonia, Georgia, the event attracted close to 2,000 patrons.

“The vibe was exhilarating. People wanted to dance, hear good music, and have a good time, and that's exactly what they got,” said Levy.

He continued, “The turnout was much better than the last event that we had in 2019. We initially postponed the event from September 19 due to the inclement weather that weekend. Maybe the postponement and the COVID-19 pandemic were contributing factors why we didn't have a much bigger audience. But overall, the support was good.”

Veteran R&B group Ray, Goodman and Brown, and reggae artistes Tanya Stephens and Louie Culture performed songs from their respective catalogues that had patrons on a musical high.

“Ray, Goodman and Brown was a difference. Something never seen at reggae events here in Georgia. For me, I am a fan of Tanya so she could do no wrong and the audience gravitated towards her as well. Louie Culture received a great reaction from the crowd as well,” said Levy.

Levy added, “What I personally liked is the fact that we brought vintage American R&B royalty to folks who normally wouldn't see these artistes because their shows are sometimes out of reach for various reasons. Special thanks to Talisa Taylor from Taylor Made Promotions and Sean Contractor Edwards for their help and thorough dedication with our marketing efforts. Through them we were able to reach a lot of folks worldwide.”

Singer Ghost, gospel singer Carlene Davis, and comedian Sammy Question also performed. Bugsy Bam Bam, DJ Pampi and DJ Cali Clive provided the musical juggling. Tommy Cowan was the master of ceremonies.