Lessons from Sista Sasha

FORMER dancehall artiste-turned-gospel singer Sista Sasha is encouraging emerging female artistes to become knowledgeable about the industry before they pursue music.

“Stay focused. Educate yourself concerning the business aspect of the music industry,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“If you decide to pursue music, make sure you have something else to fall back on, just in case,” she added.

Sista Sasha (Karen Chin) is from Portmore, St Catherine, but migrated to the United States in 2012.

She got her break with the risqué single Dat Sexy Body in 1998. It was released by Island Records on the Bogle compilation album, alongside tracks by Buju Banton and Papa San. But she really hit the big times with a series of combinations with Turbulence (on Want A Natty, We've Got The Love and Don't Wanna Be Alone). She also recorded I'm Still In Love with Sean Paul, a solid hit in the United States in 2003.

She, however, turned her back on secular music in 2008. She has since released the Break Free and Pree Life albums.

Sista Sasha, who does not regret her transition to gospel, says the fraternity has more potential to grow.

“Definitely, the secular music has a bigger market but the gospel industry has great potential, with purpose,” she reasoned.

With decades of experience under her belt, Sista Sasha says she's proud of the newer crop of female artistes.

“Women have become a force to be reckoned with. Their songs are more lyrical and creative and full of melody,” the veteran said.

Meanwhile, Sista Sasha has been very busy with new content for her fans.

“I'm working on my new album that's coming out this spring and I just released a new single, Super Trooper produced by Blak Carpet Production, that's getting the attention it needs for a hit single, and I am grateful,” she told the Observer.