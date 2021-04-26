Letitia Kaye is 'Fully Blessed'Monday, April 26, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
BEING a mother is regarded by many as the pinnacle of womanhood. Letitia McDonald felt that way in 2006 when she gave birth to her son.
But shortly after, she went blind, and doctors gave her an ominous prognosis. She would never see again.
However, McDonald regained her sight just before her child's first birthday. She became a born again Christian, and became gospel singer Letitia Kaye.
Recently, she released Fully Blessed, her first gospel song.
“I want this song to reach everyone especially those who are down and feel abandoned, rejected and frustrated. Fully Blessed desires to bring a ray of hope,” said Letitia Kaye.
Produced by Marcia Campbell of Warrior Cell Production in Canada, Fully Blessed marks Letitia Kaye's return to recording after 24 years. The St Elizabeth-born artiste cut her first song, Hold Me, as Letitia McDonald, in 1997 for producer Trevor Gordon.
For several years, Letitia Kaye was a member of The Passionate Girls, a quintet that performed in north coast hotels and on stage shows.
Her life changed 15 years ago with the birth of her son and loss of sight, which resulted from myopia, a condition she suffered from since childhood.
Fully Blessed is an expression of her new lease on life. A trained aesthetician, Letitia Kaye is now a mother of three sons and operates The Face Place from her home in St Catherine.
“Over the past five years my personal life has improved in terms of my walk with the Lord, my faith has grown and the experiences I've had reassures me that God is always there for me,” she said.
