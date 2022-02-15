Lila tells it all

Lila Iké has broken her silence after a number of months, and is publicly admitting to being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Her disclosure comes following a rant on social media in November last year in which she tweeted that like her mother and grandmother, she too had been molested.

She also seemed to be 'coming out'.

“I am Lila Iké. I am into women and I've been making reggae music. So what if I'm into women? My music isn't real?” the tweets read.

Speaking on Odyssey with Yendi, which premiered on Sunday with host Yendi Phillipps, Lila Iké noted that those tweets came while she was experiencing a manic episode. She further indicated that she had been battling anxiety and depression due to the fast pace of her career in a short period of time in front of an audience.

“I just learned a few weeks ago that I have bipolar disorder and was formally diagnosed with that. It's something I've been experiencing for a while and didn't even recognise what was happening to me. After an extreme high, coming off stage, learning about a big accomplishment I almost always go into feeling depressed. Is like everything that you accomplish, your skills and talents get cloudy and you can't see beyond. I get extremely low and don't want to do it anymore,” she said.

Bipolar disorder, formerly called manic depression, is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression).

She shared that what happened a few weeks ago all started with her not sleeping, and she didn't know what to do about it. She said she would go four to five days with no sleep and think she was just inspired or an insomniac.

“So recently I had one of those moments. I wasn't sleeping and I couldn't seem to steady myself or calm myself down. Within that moment I was scared and paranoid. I'm thinking the only way to protect myself is to go on my 'live' because there's no way he's gonna hurt me in front of everybody watching. At this point, I'm crying telling people 'they're trying to kill me, I need you all to save me, call Protoje, Jazz Rlise, Sevana... somebody'. These are all people that I could have just picked up the phone and called.”

Lila Iké further disclosed that following this call for help, a few close friends and relatives came and she was taken to get treatment. But not before the the tweets.

“The day ended with a bunch of tweets, me tweeting that they are trying to poison me, that they are trying to kill me, and that tweet that went out and that's the only thing that they media portrayed.

“I was taken to hospital, given medication and later diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was also told that I was having a manic episode. It has been a lot. I am going through healing as we speak. I have removed myself from social media, haven't been on Instagram, Twitter or anything because I know going into those spaces what I'm going to see. I'm now learning that having replayed and observing everything that happened, I'm putting it back to where it started with me not sleeping,” she continued.

In what she deemed her only interview on the subject, Lila Iké told Phillipps that the manic episode she experienced in November was not the first, but at the time she didn't know what it was.

“The first time was in 2018... same thing happened. This time I was around Protoje so he was able to observe. I just remembered feeling very paranoid, very scared, thinking everybody was out to get me. At that time I was using marijuana a lot, so in my head I was just thinking I just smoke some bad weed; somebody 'lace' it. I stopped smoking for a while as I had been told it was a drug-induced psychosis.”

She further noted that following the latest episode, Protoje shared with her that having witnessed what happened to her in 2018 he had taken a conscious decision to slow down her career by basically releasing one single per year or thereabouts in order for her to handle it better.

She noted that as she learns more about her mental health, she has developed a routine which includes exercise, balanced diet, and rest.

As for her career, Lila Iké noted that new music is coming as well as her debut album to follow up on the EP released last year My Experience.