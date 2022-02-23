Life lessons from Pam Hall

This is the 14th in the Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk's series for Reggae Month titled Princess Black.

It's been 45 years since singer Pam Hall and Woody (Orville Wood) released the smash hit Book Of Life, but the veteran entertainer says its themes are still relevant.

“It comes down to choices. The Bible has a lot of stuff in there and that you can make use of. There's a lot in there that can be relevant to our lives now. It's (the song) also saying it's not just about money. Money is absolutely awesome, but it's not all. Happiness, love for others also matter,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Besides being half of 'Pam and Woody', Hall has enjoyed an outstanding career as a back-up vocalist, working with a diverse list of artistes including Beres Hammond, Jimmy Cliff, Queen Latifah, Tracy Chapman, Erykah Badu, and Eve.

She also did shows in the United States and South America as a stand-in member of the I-Three with Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt, during Rita Marley's illness.

Hall's recipe for remaining current is simple.

“I'm just doing what I love, and applying it (that love) to my music,” she said.

Many contemporary female artistes act outrageously to grab headlines. As a more seasoned artiste, Hall understands that maybe their way of expressing themselves.

“They're making their choices. It's as simple as that. We all choose what to do. We all have coping mechanisms for life, and we have coping mechanisms for our careers. So, that's just that,” she said.

At the same time, she implored junior acts to think about consequences.

“You always have a choice. Just examine what comes from each choice. Learn as much from the business of this business. It's not an easy job. If you can learn [to play] an instrument, just do it. And remember, remain positive,” Hall said.