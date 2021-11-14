Lifetime of laughter
South Florida honours Oliver SamuelsSunday, November 14, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
Oliver Samuels, Jamaica's King of Comedy, has had a lot to smile about in recent weeks. On November 4, he received Doctor of Letters degree from The University of the West Indies and two days later, he accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award from Jamaica's Consul General to Miami Oliver Mair.
The latter event took place during the Oliver Samuels Birthday Roast, held at The Garden in Fort Lauderdale.
The event attracted a full house of fans and colleagues including Audrey Reid, Christopher “Johnny” Daley and Owen “Blakka” Ellis who all paid tribute to the evergreen Samuels, whose genial antics have made him a star attraction in Jamaican theatre for over 50 years.
Mair described Samuels as “a living legend” who has “continued the work of people like Louise Bennett”.
He added that, “I emphasise that we need to celebrate our legends. We have had Garvey, Bob Marley, Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Oliver is right up there.”
Samuels, 73, has covered every sphere of Jamaican acting. He has appeared in pantomimes, drama and roots plays, television and film.
He was established as the face of Jamaican theatre in the early 1990s when he starred in Oliver At Large, a hit comedy series that ran on the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation. It elevated his profile and won him fans among a new generation of fans.
Samuels made his movie debut in Smile Orange, the 1976 comedy written and directed by Trevor Rhone. He also appeared in Countryman and The Mighty Quinn, which starred Denzel Washington.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy