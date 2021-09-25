Lil Hanky Panky gets closer

European pop-dancehall artiste Lil Hanky Panky is upbeat about her collaboration, Closer the Better, with Sizzla.

The single was released on Sizzla's Kalonji Music imprint earlier this week.

“I am pleased with the outcome of the song. It has a catchy vibe, everyone who hears it keeps singing the melody and I really love the song,” said Lil Hanky Panky.

“Recording with Sizzla was a very interesting experience, he really lives his music, the music lives in him. He comes up with a lot of the stuff on the spot and it was inspiring to witness that. I went to his studio in August Town and it was a great vibe,” she continued.

She said she has always been a fan of Sizzla's music.

“I liked his vibe before that. I know he has a big influence in the reggae culture and he is very versatile, a lot of his new material is different from what he had before…it's even more inspiring,” she revealed.

She hopes to shoot visuals for Closer the Better soon.

“A video is in the pipeline, but Sizzla has been busy working on his album and fixing up Judgment Yard but as soon as he is available, the video will be shot,” she said.

Lil Hanky Panky (given name Lilie Gorchkov) grew up in Hannover, Germany, where she attended Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien (College for Musical Studies, Theater and Media) in Hannover. She developed an early love for dancing and by the time she was an adult, she became a professional dancer.

She came to Jamaica to study dancehall music two years ago, and is now recording music.

Her songs include First of August and Life in Contention.