Lila Iké regains strength

Singer Lila Iké makes a big jump on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart this week with her debut EP, The ExPerience. The seven-song set moves from number 33 to 19.

The chart ranks the top-selling reggae albums in the United States based on data provided by MRC Data.

The ExPerience was released last May (via In Digg Nation Collective/RCA Records) and went number one on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart a few weeks later, making Lila Iké the first female to top that tally since Spice in 2018.

Songs on The ExPerience include the radio favourites I Spy, Where I'm Coming From, Forget Me and the latest hit Thy Will Be Done.

A remix of Thy Will Be Done featuring red-hot deejay Skillibeng is making waves on radio.

Meanwhile, In.Digg.Nation Collective label mate, singer Jaz Elise re-enters the chart at number 21 with her EP The Golden Hour. Early this year, the set opened at number two.

There is only one new entry in the chart's Top 20; Optimistic Future by New Reb is number 11.

Usain Bolt's latest project, Clockwork Riddim, dips to number 32 after entering the chart at 16 last week.

The number one title this week remains The Bridge by Indubious, released by New York-based Easy Star Records. It sold an additional 141 copies to bring its two-week total to 397.

Live at the Rainbow, 4th June 1977 by Bob Marley and The Wailers holds steady at number two, so does Flores Y Burbujas by El Natty Combo, at number three.

Welcome to Treasure Island by JC and The Reggae Starzz rises five places to number four; Look For the Good by Jason Mraz is stuck at number five, and Higher Place by Skip Marley is number six.

Coastin by Iration shoots 15 places to number seven; Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton holds firm at number eight and Uprising Live! Limit by Bob Marley re-enters the Top 10 at number nine.

Diamonds Are Forever Vol 1 by Bob Marley, released by 1st and 15th Productions Inc, is number 10.

Over to the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and The Wailers are number one for a 68th week with Legend, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy, Set in Stone and World on Fire by Stick Figure are numbers two, three and four, respectively.

Greatest Hits by UB40 rises to number five, and Dutty Classics Collection and Dutty Rock by Sean Paul are numbers six and seven, respectively.

Rebelution has three titles in the top tier as Count Me In, Courage to Grow, and Falling Into Place are numbers eight, nine and 10, respectively.

On regional charts, Sweet Caroline by Lukie D is number one on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Top 30 Music Chart.

Magic by Lee Kelly is number one on the South Florida Reggae Chart.

Twisted by Mirian Katrib and Chaka Demus, produced by Wurl Trema, is number one on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae Chart.