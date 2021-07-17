Lindo is Unbreakable

Lindo is UnbreakableSaturday, July 17, 2021
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
Lindo continues the build-up to his debut EP with Unbreakable , a song co-produced by Jon FX and Irie Pen Records, the team that guided his previous single, On the Low .
According to the Florida-based artiste, he and his producers opted for a different sound on Unbreakable, which he says carries “more of a pop/Afrobeats type of vibe”.
A fan of dancehall, hip hop and Afrobeats, he stressed the importance of blending genres to reach a diverse audience. Lindo says he constantly tunes into different artistes to get a feel of the markets.
“I follow music trends very often so I can know what the audience likes to hear,” he said.
Born and raised in South Florida, Lindo (given name Ayinde Lindo) began collaborating with Jon FX (best known for his work with Gyptian and rapper XXXtentacion) late last year. Irie Pen Records is owned by his father, singer/songwriter Hopeton Lindo.
In addition to On The Low, they have released the songs Stuck in my Ways, Exhausted and Toxic. The latter is a collaboration with Mykal Rose.
Several of those songs are expected to be on Lindo's EP which is currently in production. It is expected to be released this year.
