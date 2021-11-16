Lindsay marks virtual milestones

During a discussion over 30 years ago with Delroy Wilson, Clinton Lindsay recalls the singer suggesting he go into music production. At the time, Lindsay was red-hot on Caribbean radio in New York and it was customary for disc jockeys to make that switch.

“Delroy Wilson was the first artiste to suggest that I do some record productions. He had a song he wanted to give me, I told him, 'no, I don't do production',” Lindsay said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “Years later, I believe in 1993, I tried my hand at it; I didn't like it; it is too boring and time-consuming.”

That is one of many stories Lindsay has after 45 years in the music industry. He celebrates that milestone, as well as his 65th birthday, on Sunday with Sixty-Five Forty-Five, a virtual event.

A number of artistes including Gramps Morgan and Richie Stephens will perform in tribute to Lindsay's enduring presence on Caribbean airwaves. He made his broadcasting debut on October 12 1976 on WTNY, the radio station at his alma mater, New York Institute of Technology.

Along with Jeff Barnes, Ken Williams and Gil Bailey, Lindsay is credited with giving Jamaican music a consistent space on radio in the tri-state area. His show on WNWK 105.9 FM, however, appealed to a younger audience.

“Being that rap/hip hop began in the Bronx by [Jamaican] DJ Kool Herc, most of the guys were second-generation Jamaicans or Jamaicans that came to New York as kids. However, most never revealed themselves as Jamaicans...the two cultures always crossed each other,” Lindsay said.

Some of the songs he played on his show during the 1980s including Wild Gilbert by Lovindeer, Boops (Super Cat), Winsome (Half Pint), Tempted to Touch, Double Trouble (Beres Hammond), Wear Yuh Size (Lieutenant Stitchie), Sara (Frankie Paul), and Gal Yuh Good by Shabba Ranks, hit the right notes with the emerging hip hop nation.

Their popularity earned many of the artistes their first shows in New York City where the influential Lindsay doubled as a show promoter.

Clinton Lindsay is head of the Foundation Radio Network which has operated out of South Florida since 2002.