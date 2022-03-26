Linkage makes case for Miss Lou

NEW YORK-BASED radio broadcaster Dexter “DJ Linkage” Blake has started an online petition to have cultural icon Miss Lou declared a national hero.

It started three days ago and, so far, has 81 signatures.

“I think Miss Lou should be a national hero because she contributed so much to Jamaica and its culture during her lifetime. She inspired us to be proud of our language, patois, and culture in the way she dressed and performed,” said DJ Linkage.

“A lot of young people relate anything theatrical and cultural to Miss Lou; she has been one of the greatest cultural influences in our time. I believe it is time for them to tag the label heroine on her. I don't see anyone else who was doing what she did for us culturally.”

Louise “Miss Lou” Bennett Coverley is recognised as the first lady of Jamaican theatre. Her writing, poetry, radio broadcasts and performances, primarily with the National Pantomime, have become part of the nation's cultural history. As part of the centenary celebrations, Gordon Town square in St Andrew was renamed Louise Bennett Square.

She died in Canada in July 26, 2006. She was 86.

DJ Linkage is advocating she be placed on the Jamaican currency.

“Bob Marley (reggae king) should be on the $3,000 note and Miss Lou on the $4,000 note. These heroes mean a lot to modern-day Jamaicans, they contribute to national building as much as our other heroes,” said DJ Linkage.

Earlier this month, Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke unveiled a new series of Jamaican banknotes as he opened the 2022/23 budget debate in the House of Representatives. In the newly designed banknotes, which will be available late this calendar year, former prime ministers Michael Manley and Edward Seaga will appear together on the $2,000 banknote.

In addition, Paul Bogle and George William Gordon will appear together on the upgraded $50 banknote; Marcus Garvey will appear alone on the upgraded $100 banknote; while Nanny of the Maroons and Sam Sharpe will appear together on the upgraded $500 note.

Both Sir Alexander Bustamante and the former premier Norman Manley, who were founding fathers of modern Jamaica, will appear together on the upgraded $1,000 banknote, and while former Prime Minister Donald Sangster and Hugh Shearer will appear together on the upgraded $5,000 note.

“We can use this opportunity to right a wrong and give Ms Lou and Bob Marley the recognition they deserve,” he said.

DJ Linkage, who operates Linkage Radio in New York, is planning on moving the 2022 edition of his annual Linkage awards show to the famous Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York, after a two-year sabbatical.

“The event will be held in the Apollo Theatre and we are speaking with sponsors to make this an international event bringing reggaeton and reggae music together,” he said.