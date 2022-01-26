Linley Mack moves to rhythm

SINCE moving to Munich, Germany, 26 years ago, Linley Mack has excelled as a singer of reggae and pop songs. Late last year, the Jamaican artiste changed gear and produced his first 'riddim'.

The Minga is the name of that beat which drives an eight-song compilation album of the same name. Named off a popular slang for his adopted hometown, it was released on January 14.

Mack told the Jamaica Observer that he is excited about the project which features acts from Jamaica, Belize and Trinidad and Tobago.

“My expectations are that the songs will bring some joy in the lives of people, some upliftment in these difficult times. As long as a few people or many people enjoy them, that's enough payback for me,” he said.

Among the artistes and songs on the Minga Riddim are This Feeling by Ray Darwin, See us Now from Mesha Steele of Belize, and Do You Remember by Keron Sealey of Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaican singers Laury Webb (Special Girl) and Denham Smith (Put it on Me) also have songs on The Minga.

The Hanover-born Mack migrated to the United States as a teenager where he recorded a number of songs as Papa Linley. In 1995, he relocated to Munich after signing a record deal with Sony/BMG Records.

His best-known song in Germany is Let The Sunshine In.

Germany is traditionally one of the biggest markets in Europe for reggae. The scene in Munich, Mack notes, is not as strong as other major German cities.

“To tell you the truth, it hasn't been improving in the last few years. I would say 10 years ago it was at its peak but the bright spot is, in Germany as a whole the reggae scene has been developing in cities like Cologne and Bonn, even in Berlin,” he said. “I'm hoping that things will develop again in Munich and maybe I can be a part of that with this release and future releases I put out.”