Lion Face roars in Divorce Court

BECAUSE he came of age musically during the 1980s — considered the golden age of New York dancehall — Richard “Lion Face” Thomas favours the genre's old-school beats.

For his Divorce Court Riddim album, the sound system selector/producer revisited one of that era's classic jams. He then called on two singers who emerged from the period to lead the project.

“I love some of the new era dancehall/reggae but there is nothing like the days of old school...the foundation,” Lion Face told the Jamaica Observer. “I selected all the artistes on the compilation; I definitely had to have a mix of some veterans along with a few current artistes to balance the vibe.”

Over by J C Lodge has been the most successful song to date on the Divorce Court Riddim, which Lion Face produced for his Lion King Muzik label. It is currently in its third week at number one on The Foundation Radio Network Chart in New York.

Maxi Priest who, like Lodge, is from the United Kingdom, does Mash up my Life. Pressure Buss Pipe from the United States Virgin Islands contributes Babylon City with Reemah.

Working with the Rymshotmusic Band, Lion Face put a fresh feel on a rhythm that made songs like Married in The Morning by Yellowman and Worries in The Dance from Frankie Paul, hits in the 1980s.

Those songs were produced by Henry “Junjo” Lawes for his hot Volcano label. Growing up in his native Trinidad and Tobago and the US Virgin Islands, it was that stripped-down sound that appealed to Richard Thomas.

Moving to New York, his knowledge and passion for Jamaican dancehall culture grew considerably when he joined the King Addies sound system as a selector in 1987. While with Addies, he was mentored by one of the movement's giants.

“The best experience of a sound boy's life. I was honoured to meet and learn from the greatest, Danny Dread the Teacher,” said Lion Face, who made his debut as a producer in 1999 with the Unleaded rhythm.

The Lyfe Turn Rhythm compilation, another of his productions, was released in 2011. It featured the song, On my Way Back Home, a collaboration between Sean Paul and Collie Buddz.