Lit delivers on promise

The BONZ Entertainment team is in high spirits as their most recent staging of Lit: Same Flame (summer series) dubbed the Independence Par delivered as promised.

“As the name suggested, it was a perfect Independence weekend par. It was the ideal opportunity for friends who hadn't gotten together in a while to do just that. It was also good for young professionals who are mostly at work during the week to enjoy the weekend, have a few drinks and dance a bit. It was definitely a hybrid-type event, especially since we served unlimited, free mimosas to all the females who attended and provided free hookahs for patrons to enjoy,” shared Zayne Hull, co-founder of BONZ Entertainment.

Held at the Footprints Café on Belmont Road in New Kingston, Lit attracted 200 patrons under strict COVID-19 protocols.

DJ Romziinova and the A-Team provided the musical backdrop that kept patrons rocking until the event ended at 7:00 pm.

Said Hull, “The event started off on an engaging but calm vibe; people were mingling, some people purchased food on the spot courtesy of the Footprints Café kitchen, and just had a good time. The good thing about this staging — our Independence Weekend Par — was the fact that people were able to interact much more, since this was a smaller staging compared to our larger events which were staged before the pandemic. But, of course, it wouldn't be Lit if the high energy and antics didn't kick in. As the night drew closer, the atmosphere of the par transformed to the scorching event that we are used to.”

He added, “The highlight of the event was seeing how early our patrons came out. We can safely say our crowd is a 'late crowd', so to see that they came out very early told us that they have been waiting for another staging of Lit, and seeing that the event was happening, they decided to make the most of it.”