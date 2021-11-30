Little Hero goes inspirational with Keep Shining

Reggae artiste Little Hero continues to make music approximately two decades after he officially entered the reggae-dancehall industry. He recently released the single Keep Shining featured on the Rooted & Grounded rhythm and EP by Paul Patmore Production.

The St Ann-based singer who had his first major hit in 1994 -- God Alone, a collaboration done with Merciless and Action Fire — is confident that this latest track will gain commercial success. On Keep Shining Little Hero sticks to the theme of the EP, which is inspirational and faith-based.

In addition to Hero's tune, the Rooted & Grounded rhythm has another five songs: Born Again (Lukie D), One Day (Jodian Pantry), Thank You Lord (Tony Curtis), the title track, Rooted & Grounded (Terry Linen and Dipmatik). There is also an instrumental track to complete the offering on the project.

Producer Paul Patmore is hopeful that he could have two breakout songs from the same compilation trending simultaneously.

“The lead single, Terry Linen and Dipmatik's Rooted & Grounded, is the first to enter heavy rotation on reggae-dancehall platforms globally. It now has to share the spotlight with Hero's Keep Shining,” he noted.