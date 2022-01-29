Little Hero takes on the world

Singjay Little Hero says his track World Right Now has been getting rave reviews since its release last October.

“I would say this song impacted me. This song has had a great impact on my career right now and gave it a boost,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Pandemic Records, the track was officially released on October 29.

Little Hero, whose given name is Paul Gayle, said the track represents the turmoil that the novel coronavirus pandemic has thrown the world in.

“My song is quite literally about what's going on in the world right now, as the name suggests. It looks at a lot of the issues in society and things that need to be changed, as well as things we should be grateful for,” the artiste continued.

Working with the label for the first time, the artiste built a familial-type relationship that led to a seamless process which resulted in a high-quality and impactful song.

“The connection with the label was made through DJ Lawd from Roses FM. He introduced me and from there we formed a great connection and started to work. When I heard the song, I fell in love with it. There's a nice cool sound that the youth of today would really gravitate to,” Little Hero added.

Since its release, the sentiment has been that the track is quite a relevant message and the artiste has high hopes for its success.

“I hope this track will go number one in the music industry after a while because it's a really good track and I hope my message spreads to all corners of the world. We're working towards that so I'm just hoping for the best,” he expressed.

In the industry for over a decade, Little Hero is an artiste who thrives on uplifting messages creating relatable tracks that listeners can resonate with. His past tracks, include Don't Ever Give Up, God Alone, God Is Amazing, Blessed Day, and Straight From My Heart.

With much more in the works, including the development of his Ocho Rios-based label God Alone, Little Hero says fans can expect many more projects from him.

“As I keep working on my music, I'm getting stronger and stronger. You're getting the best out of Hero right now, so if you're used to good music, look out for even better. I have an upcoming album called Little Hero Journey Continues. I also have a tour pending so I'll be doing a few live shows soon and, of course, more work with Pandemic Records,” he said.