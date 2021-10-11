Little Kirk feels the love

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its month-long feature titled 'Cover Me Good'. It will look at songs covered by Jamaican artistes which became hits.

TWO years into his teens, Little Kirk announced his presence on the dancehall scene with the Winston Riley-produced Killer Sound . The ditty was a 'sound' clash staple during the 1980s and made the singer one of the genre's child stars.

However, as he matured, so did his desire for a wider audience.

“I was singing some cultural songs like Ghetto People Broke... but Michael Jackson was one of my favourite singers and he did Man In The Mirror and the words spoke to me,” Little Kirk told the Jamaica Observer.

Jackson's Man In The Mirror was released in February 1988 as the fourth single from his album, Bad. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for two weeks.

“I sang it for Patrick and dem time deh him a work wid Fire House Crew. Wi build di riddim at Creative Sound and di next day wi voice it. Wi give 'Barry G' and him spin it two time and it just start mash up di place. Ah 'Gilbert' stop it from go number one,” said the singer.

Patrick refers to Shocking Vibes Records principal Patrick Roberts, while Barry G is Barry Gordon, who was Jamaica's number one radio disc jock during the 1980s on the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation.

Hurricane Gilbert, the second most intense tropical cyclone on record in the Atlantic basin, hit Jamaica on September 12, 1988. It killed 49 people and caused $700 million in damage.

The following year, Little Kirk would strike pay dirt with his cover of John O'Banion's I Don't Want to Lose Your Love (1982), made popular by American country singer Crystal Gayle in 1983.

Gayle's version, I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love, reached number two on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks Chart.

“I studied dat song like a year before. Crystal Gayle had couple of songs playing on di radio and that one did stand out. I was voicing other cover versions. But when Little Lenny did She She (Gun Inna Baggy), I was at the studio when the riddim did a build and I tried it (the song) on it (the rhythm) and say: 'It can fit'. So when Lenny tune start go out there and a gwaan, mi sey: 'Mi ah go voice it'. This was '89,” he said.

“I listened to the words and it touch mi deep. I love soul music. I like music when you listen to them, you feel the passion and yuh feel everything inna the words. It always inna mi head. Mi always have it a hum but mi never voice it,” he continued.

Little Kirk said his cover of I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love was recorded at producer Donovan Germain's Penthouse Studio, as Shocking Vibes did not own a recording facility at the time.

At first, he did not realise the song was a hit.

“Everywhere mi go mi start hear it. It came in a newspaper that it was playing at a dance and there was some gun salute and someone, who was in a tree, got shot. So everywhere mi go, mi draw it and di place just start lift up. Everywhere mi go — New York, Canada, England, everywhere — it lock di whole place. It kinda blow up di thing bigger. Everywhere mi go, di girls dem a scream. People know mi name 'Little Kirk',” he said.

Little Kirk, given name Kirk Davis, said he stopped performing I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love in an effort to introduce fans to his original material but the requests kept coming.

“But people always ah ask for it and mi just sing it, and mi do ah whole heap a dub with it. People always a request it and Man In The Mirror,” he added.