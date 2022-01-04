Little Kirk searches for missing mother

HOPE “Tiny” Ambersley, mother of dancehall singer Little Kirk, has been missing from her Savanna-la-Mar home in Westmoreland since Boxing Day.

The Kingston-based entertainer said he is concerned as she has never been away from home for this long.

“Mi concern as you nuh see how time stay when people missing? Time red, and pure deadly people deh ah road. Mi ah hope fi the best but at the end of the day, ah mi old lady dat,” Little Kirk told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“She lived with her husband and mi sister. But mi sister ended up leaving for a little while, and her husband seh she walk gone somewhere and she nuh come back all now. Normally, dat nuh happen. She nuh go weh and nuh come back. She will come back di same day, dem say. But a so much day pass and dem still nuh find her,” he continued.

The dancehall singer said he posted a picture of his mom and her details on Instagram which has been reposted by Diana King, Benji Myaz, and several other music fraternity members.

“I'm very happy for the support,” he said.

According to Little Kirk, the matter was reported to the Savanna-la-Mar police who went through the community with loudspeakers trying to find her, with no success.

“Mi jus' a hope fi the best,” he added.

Ambersley, the mother of four, is 5 ft 2in tall, slim-built and was last seen wearing a brown dress with diamond patterns in black, and a white headtie. She may have lapses in memory. Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to call 876-955-2536 or the nearest police.