Living the Bob Marley legacy

Today we honour and celebrate my father on what would have been his 77th earthstrong (birthday), and despite it being over 40 years since his passing, we are always grateful to the legion of supporters globally who continue to show love.

At this point I must acknowledge and pay tribute to the work of my mother Rita Marley. A great deal of what we are now experiencing in terms of a legacy is due to her courage, hard work and ingenuity, as well as her astute business sense.

Following my father's transition my mother was able to carry the heavy pall of grief with grace and dignity. When I stop and think about the immense responsibility that was thrust on the shoulders of this young, but strong woman, I marvel at how she did it. She realised very early in the game the importance of being true to our roots and our identity. The concept of the Bob Marley Museum at 56 Hope Road in Kingston was her brainchild. She understood that having a physical space where lovers of my father's music could come to engage and connect with his lifestyle and philosophy was critical.

Today we continue to build on my mother's solid foundation as we plot the way forward using the indelible blueprint left by my father, his life and music.

For us, it's never been about a “brand”. The key, quite frankly, is knowledge and awareness of our identity. Who are we, what are we, and what is our purpose as a group of companies? How is the “life you're livin” so to speak. People like to talk about “brand awareness” but that can only be a reflection of who you are at the core. Marley is a family. Marley is a family-owned business. Marley is how we live every day — it's a lifestyle. So, in short, the answer is know your roots.

This sense of identity becomes the standard and benchmark used to determine what projects align with our core mission, values, and culture as a group of companies.

Among the strategies is merchandising. This is a vehicle that allows fans to engage, connect, and deepen their experience with an artiste or event. It's another branch or means of expression.

Art is an expression of creativity, and art continues to evolve and take different physical and now digital shapes. It is important for us to be open to learning and navigating new spaces and opportunities — but these are merely systems. Systems and platforms will always evolve and change. The music is always the core.

Over the last 12 months Tuff Gong has released vinyl versions of Bob Marley and Skip Marley titles with great success. What's more, Tuff Gong returned to the vinyl manufacturing business at our fully renovated and updated pressing plant in Kingston. The demand for vinyl records is consistently increasing.

So as we celebrate my father's birth and legacy, it is critical that we take the opportunity to learn from his life and work. Tuff Gong and the other entities stand not in his shadow, but on his shoulders as we branch out into new spaces.

The pioneers of our music and culture have blazed a trail and have done amazing work and therefore we owe it to them to carry on and build on what they have created and worked tirelessly to establish.

We at the Bob Marley Group of Companies take the opportunity to extend nothing but best wishes to reggae practitioners at home as you celebrate Reggae Month. And to my father, nothing but the highest praise on what would have been your birthday when the two sevens clash.

One Love.

The first born of Bob and Rita Marley, Cedella Marley is currently the CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies. An accomplished singer, author, fashion designer and entrepreneur, she continues to carve out a name for herself in the various aspects of her life. The world first met Cedella as a singing and dancing teenager with The Melody Makers, the Grammy-winning group that also included her siblings Sharon, Ziggy, and Stephen.